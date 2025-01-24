© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 24, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration - two federal agencies that work together in a myriad of agricultural, food security, natural resource, and climatic realms. It is a partnership that some may not realize exists, let alone what this collaboration brings. Rod Bain takes a look at the connections between USDA and NASA in this edition of "Agriculture USA" .

WOLVES: Colorado wildlife officials announced last weekend that they had released a total of 20 gray wolves into the wild, reports the Colorado Newsline. This marked the second year of operations for the state’s voter-mandated reintroduction program.

TAX PROGRAM: For many on a fixed income property taxes can represent one of the larger expenses to the household. Thankfully there is some relief for those that might be struggling to pay these bills. KVNF's Brody Wilson shares how.

CLIMATE: 2024 was the hottest year yet on record, and Colorado workers have a plan to do something about that. Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas has more.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
