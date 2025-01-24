KVNF Regional Newscast: January 24, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration - two federal agencies that work together in a myriad of agricultural, food security, natural resource, and climatic realms. It is a partnership that some may not realize exists, let alone what this collaboration brings. Rod Bain takes a look at the connections between USDA and NASA in this edition of "Agriculture USA" .

WOLVES: Colorado wildlife officials announced last weekend that they had released a total of 20 gray wolves into the wild, reports the Colorado Newsline. This marked the second year of operations for the state’s voter-mandated reintroduction program.

TAX PROGRAM: For many on a fixed income property taxes can represent one of the larger expenses to the household. Thankfully there is some relief for those that might be struggling to pay these bills. KVNF's Brody Wilson shares how.

CLIMATE: 2024 was the hottest year yet on record, and Colorado workers have a plan to do something about that. Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas has more.

