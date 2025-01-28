KVNF Regional Newscast: January 28, 2025

TOP STORY: An executive order from president Donald Trump hit pause on spending from the Inflation Reduction Act. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, that’s left some Colorado River water users waiting to hear if they’ll get the MILLIONS of dollars they’re expecting.

FEATURE: The devastation in and around Los Angeles is a reminder that extreme wildfires burn year-round. Climate change has made the situation more dire. That’s why the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California is working to reintroduce intentional, cultural fire meant to restore forest health - and reduce explosive fires. In the first installment of a three-part series on Indigenous fire, the Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports.

LOCAL NEWS: Paonia Police Chief Matt Laiminger presented an update to the Paonia Board of Trustees during the January 14 council meeting, reports the Delta County Independent. Laminger told councilors that his department took 881 reports in 2024. While crime was down in 2024, traffic accidents increased from eight in 2023 to 23 in 2024. He said DUIs have increased from one in 2023 to seven last year. In the first two weeks of the year, three DUI citations were reported. The Police Chief said many traffic stops involved visitors. He credited the increase in accidents and stops to higher traffic volume.

The city of Ouray will restart its search for a new police chief after city leaders said they received “overwhelming” feedback from residents that they want a “more thorough and inclusive” process, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. The effort to find a permanent replacement for Police Chief Jeff Wood, who was fired last June, narrowed to three finalists with one being eliminated. Incoming City Administrator Michelle Metteer, interim City Administrator Joe Coleman were expected to make the final hiring decision. However, city officials announced in a press release last week that they will relaunch the recruitment process once the new administrator starts her job by March 1st. The city paid executive search firm KRW Associates $18,000 to lead the initial recruitment process. You can find the complete story at ouraynews.com