KVNF Regional Newscast: January 29, 2025

FEATURE: This past Sunday afternoon KVNF's Lisa Young traveled to the Yarrow Taproom in Austin, Colorado. Patrons at the bar, just blocks from a church that hosts the Delta County Republican party’s central committee meetings, are here to enjoy an adult beverage, chat with friends or watch a football playoff game.

Among the clientele are members of Delta Pride, a local LGBTQ plus support group. They gathered to find solidarity, comradery and comfort following President Trump's statement that the federal government will only recognize “two sexes.”

In his latest move, Trump is again barring transgender people from enlisting in the military and serving openly. He is also slashing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the armed services.

These most recent attacks on the trans community have sent shock waves of fear, sadness and distress to a number of LGBTQ plus individuals, their families and allies on Colorado’s mainly conservative Western Slope. Young spoke with Delta Pride founder Xavier Saenz and board member Lexi on how the trans community is coping during this difficult time.

LOCAL NEWS: The Colorado State Patrol recently listed the top five counties in Colorado for speeding violations. For the first time in four years Mesa County broke into the list at number five with 684 speeding violations. The top offending counties are El Paso, Douglas, Jefferson, and Fremont. I70 and I25 remained the two top roadways in 2024 for speeding charges by highest speeding intervals issued by the Colorado State Patrol.

The annual Mountainfilm on Tour takes place tomorrow and Friday in Paonia at the Paradise Theatre. The annual documentary film festival showcases stories about environmental, cultural, climbing, political and social justice issues. Along with exceptional documentaries, the festival goes beyond the film medium by bringing together world-class athletes, change makers and visionary artists for a multi-dimensional experience.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser recently honored Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Terry Bridge with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office Excellence in Teaching: Instructor of the Year award for 2024. The recognition took place January 9, coinciding with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

High school students in Montrose will have another educational option next year, as Outer Range plans to add its first ninth and 10th-grade cohort. They will also add a fifth-grade group to round out the elementary school, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The experimental school based on outdoor experiences in learning is currently in its third year as a public school and serves around 75 students.