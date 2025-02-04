© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 4, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published February 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
Engineering consultant Jared Lee from Bohannan Huston takes notes on residents' input to the plan
Marty Durlin
/
KVNF
Engineering consultant Jared Lee from Bohannan Huston takes notes on residents' input to the plan

FEATURE: Marty Durlin reports that the City of Delta held two opportunities for people to offer feedback on plans to revitalize Main Street last week, including a session just for business owners, and one for the public.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County Commissioners approved a resolution to change the name of Delta County Health Department to Delta County Public Health. Jacque Davis, director for the department, told commissioners that during the November meeting the board of health agreed to move forward on the name change.

REGIONAL NEWS: Mountain West states are leaning into a type of renewable energy called “geothermal.” Advocates say it's a clean energy source with low emissions. Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran spoke with reporter Caroline Llanes who has been looking into what's happening in the region.

STATE NEWS: Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas reports that as Coloradans continue to face rising health insurance premiums, especially in rural areas, a new bill to look at a universal "Medicare for All" option is advancing in the state legislature.

KVNF Regional Newscast City of DeltaDelta County Colorado
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
