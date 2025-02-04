KVNF Regional Newscast: February 4, 2025

FEATURE: Marty Durlin reports that the City of Delta held two opportunities for people to offer feedback on plans to revitalize Main Street last week, including a session just for business owners, and one for the public.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County Commissioners approved a resolution to change the name of Delta County Health Department to Delta County Public Health. Jacque Davis, director for the department, told commissioners that during the November meeting the board of health agreed to move forward on the name change.

REGIONAL NEWS: Mountain West states are leaning into a type of renewable energy called “geothermal.” Advocates say it's a clean energy source with low emissions. Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran spoke with reporter Caroline Llanes who has been looking into what's happening in the region.

STATE NEWS: Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas reports that as Coloradans continue to face rising health insurance premiums, especially in rural areas, a new bill to look at a universal "Medicare for All" option is advancing in the state legislature.