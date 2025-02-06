KVNF Regional Newscast: February 7, 2025

FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we learn about Colorado Edible Forest with owner Vanessa Harmony. Vanessa was attending this year’s Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum in Montrose last month.

LOCAL NEWS: Nonprofit - Arts on Main will make its home in the historic Chamber of Commerce on Main Street in Delta, reports the Delta County Independent. Charlie Mason, President of the non-profit says they have signed the lease with the City of Delta, and the city is finishing up with last minute details. According to Mason, the nonprofit will focus on all art forms, including traditional art painting, music, sculpture, photography and other forms. Ann Barker-Honchell will be the art gallery manager.

The man accused of causing the construction zone crash that killed two women and injured two more has been set for a dispositional hearing on March 13th. Isaac Snell is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. Snell allegedly struck a passenger car from behind last June, as it was stopped for active construction on U.S. 550 south of town. Two passengers died in the accident. Snell also was injured. He appeared briefly in Montrose County Court this week, where he was issued protective orders prohibiting him from contacting five individuals, including survivors of the two women who died.

The Bureau of Land Management will hold off charging vehicles to park at RAT trails northeast of Ridgway but plans to proceed with campground fees, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Overnight fees will roll out on May 21 at the five existing and three proposed campgrounds. Uncompahgre Field Office Field Manager Dan Ben-Horin told county leaders overwhelming pushback to the proposed day-use fees factored into the decision to keep those fees at bay. More details on this story can be found at ouraynews.com.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on two siblings from Crawford who just got back from a National Championship.

WATER NEWS: Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports that The U-S Geological Survey estimates that 15 percent of all Americans get their household water from private wells — not regulated by federal or state laws.

KUNC’s Alex Hager reports that Ann Castle, who served on the Upper Colorado River Commission, as one of the West’s top water officials was pushed to resign by the Trump administration.