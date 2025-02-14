KVNF Regional Newscast: February 14, 2025

FEATURE: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we share a portion of an interview with Robert Pulliam of Pulliam Angus Ranch south of Montrose. I spoke with Robert during the Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum last month. Robert and his wife Gina are Cooperative Producers for Pharo Cattle Company.

Also on today’s Farm Friday, we congratulate LeValley Ranch. The cattle ranch in Hotchkiss was awarded the National Cattlemen's Beef Association 2024 Environmental Stewardship Award for Region 5.

Scenic Mesa Ranch, a 7,000 plus ranch in the North Fork Valley recently committed to permanent conservation according to a press release from Colorado West Land Trust. The ranch borders the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. Owner Pete Slaugh plans to work on a series of restoration projects to improve aquatic and upland habitats.

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County Commissioners approved a resolution to decrease speed limits on stretches of county road 3100 in Hotchkiss, from Highway 92 to Redlands Mesa Road. Speed limits will decrease from 45 to 40 miles per hour in both directions for a stretch of approximately 3miles and in another portion the speed limit will decrease from 45 to 35 miles per hour. You can find the exact locations for the speed limit changes at deltacountyindependent.com

LEGISLATIVE NEWS: The Mountain West News Bureau’s Hanna Merzbach reports on how a bipartisan group of lawmakers in our region wants to see a new bucket money go towards helping ski resorts. Among the lawmakers are Colorado Senator Michael Bennett and Congressman Joe Neguse.

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas reports that

a new Trump order could open national monuments for drilling and mining.