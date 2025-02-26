KVNF Regional Newscast: February 26, 2025

FEATURE: About 400 people packed the sanctuary of the First Congregational Church in Grand Junction this weekend for a Colorado Congressional District Three town hall meeting. According to one attendee, constituents drove as much as four hours to attend the event, hoping to speak with Representative Jeff Hurd. Organizers say Hurd failed to respond to multiple requests for the meeting. Numerous speakers addressed the audience; one spoke on the importance of standing up despite fear.

TOP STORY: West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction will officially cease operations on March 10th after nearly 20 years. The hospital is the only inpatient psychiatric care provider on the Western Slope. Mind Springs Health’s Board of Directors attributed the closure to continuous fiscal challenges and the “uncertain future around Medicaid.”

ENVIRONMENTAL NEWS: Colorado News Connection reporter Eric Galatas reports on how an industry that got its start in Colorado finding and fixing methane leaks at oil and gas sites is on the rise.

STATE CAPITOL NEWS: Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with Capitol New Alliance's Lucas Brady Woods talk about two national hot topics are before lawmakers in Denver – gun regulation and reproductive rights.

