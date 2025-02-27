KVNF Regional Newscast: February 27, 2025

TOP STORIES: Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty announced Tuesday that he is running in 2026 for Colorado attorney general. The Democrat has served as district attorney for the 20th Judicial District since 2018. He led the prosecution of the shooter who killed 10 people at the Boulder King Soopers in 2021. Dougherty is the first candidate to enter the race for attorney general.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park staff and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office staff are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Jordan Marsters, 31, from Denver. His last known location was at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park on the morning of Feb. 13. Marsters has blond hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 140 pounds and is 5-feet-7. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and black hoodie. He was driving a white Kia rental car with Texas license plates. If anyone has information or was in contact with Marsters on the days leading up to Feb. 13, please contact Black Canyon National of the Gunnison National Park at 970-249-1914 ext. 436 or MCSO, 970-249-9110.

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: In his early days in office, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that put a freeze on billions of dollars for water projects in the Western U.S. Alex Hager reports for the Mountain West News Bureau that the pause on money from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act has left environmentalists, city leaders, and farmers worried about the Colorado River.

FEATURE: INTRO: The Rocky Mountain region is no stranger to winter sports, but one particular fixture of the winter Olympics isn’t as popular in the region as it is in other parts of the country. That’s curling. The sport is however growing in popularity here. In fact, the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Mixed Doubles Curling took place recently in Lafayette. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Maeve Conran reports.

