NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 5, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published March 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM MST
Bill Tedrow - Arts on Main
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Bill Tedrow - Arts on Main

FEATURE: Standing proudly on the corner of 3rd and Main is the historic Delta Chamber of Commerce building, now turned Arts on Main. I took a tour of the booming empty building with Bill Tedrow, Vice-Chair of Arts on Main. The building had been standing vacant until the non-profit group championed a vision for the arts community in Delta.

LOCAL NEWS: TDS Telecommunications recently signed a stock purchase agreement to transfer its Delta County operations and assets to Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate. TDS had been providing phone and internet service to the rural county. Elevate, DMEA’s fiber internet subsidiary currently serves over 16,000 customers in Delta and Montrose counties. The acquisition of TDS will further enhance Elevate’s growing network in the area with reliable, high-speed internet.

STATE LEGISLATURE: For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with Capitol New Alliance's Lucas Brady Woods about what's happening at the statehouse when it comes to the budget and young people who've have long had a place in Colorado’s general assembly.

Delta Arts on MainDelta Montrose Electric Association
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
