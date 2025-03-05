KVNF Regional Newscast: March 5, 2025

FEATURE: Standing proudly on the corner of 3rd and Main is the historic Delta Chamber of Commerce building, now turned Arts on Main. I took a tour of the booming empty building with Bill Tedrow, Vice-Chair of Arts on Main. The building had been standing vacant until the non-profit group championed a vision for the arts community in Delta.

LOCAL NEWS: TDS Telecommunications recently signed a stock purchase agreement to transfer its Delta County operations and assets to Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Elevate. TDS had been providing phone and internet service to the rural county. Elevate, DMEA’s fiber internet subsidiary currently serves over 16,000 customers in Delta and Montrose counties. The acquisition of TDS will further enhance Elevate’s growing network in the area with reliable, high-speed internet.

STATE LEGISLATURE: For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-O-T-O's Julia Caulfield spoke with Capitol New Alliance's Lucas Brady Woods about what's happening at the statehouse when it comes to the budget and young people who've have long had a place in Colorado’s general assembly.