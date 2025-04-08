KVNF Regional Newscast: April 7, 2025

FEATURE: The Montrose Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution supporting the restriction of Colorado Open Records Act (or CORA) requests, but the resolution was vigorously debated before passing.

LOCAL News: The City of Montrose is offering a Spring Clean-up day April 25th and 26th from 7am to 7pm. Residents of the City of Montrose are invited to bring their spring clean-up waste and other items for disposal. The drop off site is located on the San Juan Bypass (highway 50) across the street from Sunshine Peak Apartments. Signs will be placed to direct residents to the drop off location. The city will accept items like: Landscaping materials, grass and limbs less than 6” in diameter, Scrap materials, and Unwanted appliance (though expect a $20 fee for items containing refrigerant. They CAN NOT accept items like: routine household trash, Hazardous materials, Paint, Tires or any kind, electronics with glass screens, and TVs.

And... if you don’t live in the City of Montrose - Montrose County and Waste Management are offering a free dump day on Saturday April 19th from 8am to 4pm. When you can bring all of your items for the dump, for Free!! The Montrose County Landfill is at 67999 Landfill Road in Montrose.KVNF estimates that nearly 500 people showed up at Centennial Plaza in Montrose and 300 People in Paonia on Grand Avenue for the "Hands Off" protest or recent Trump administration actions. We bring you a few voices from the protest.

