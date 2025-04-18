KVNF Regional Newscast: April 18, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we begin a series on agricultural burning in the valley. Today we talk with Steve Hale, a 4th generation farmer rancher in Montrose County. Steve is the owner of Western Heritage Farms and a board member of Shavano Conservation Board.

LOCAL NEWS: Officials have identified the body found last month in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park as 31-year-old Jordan Marsters. Marsters, from Denver, was reported missing in February. Searchers found an unidentified body in March and have now confirmed the deceased to be Marsters, according to the Montrose Daily Press. Difficult terrain and winter weather delayed the recovery, which involved multiple agencies and rescue teams from nearby national parks. The cause of death has not been released. You can get that full story at montrosepress.com

Delta County recently launched a new online tool called “The Ballot Verifier.” The tool aims to increase transparency in local elections. Delta County Clerk and Recorder Teri Stephenson, says the public can now view scanned images of ballots from recent elections beginning with the 2024 Presidential Primary. The tool is designed to strengthen public trust in the voting process. It lets users see how ballots were marked and counted, without revealing any personal voter information. The searchable system is now live and accessible through the county’s election website: deltacountyco.gov. The tool will be updated with future election data.

The town of Paonia’s Planning Commission’s accepted draft of the Comprehensive Master Plan is now available for review and public comment. A PDF of the plan can be found on the towns website under the ""Community Development Tab"". The town's website is townofpaonia.colorado.gov. Physical copies can be found at Town Hall, the Paonia Public Library, and the Senior Center. Public comment is open until Thursday May 22nd via email at paonia@townofpaonia.com or in person at town hall.

With enrollment numbers falling, Delta County School District is looking to hire a marketing firm to help promote the district. Superintendent Caryn Gibson said the district is considering hiring LIU Creative Company out of Montrose for approximately $3,500 a month to use video campaigns, social media and newsletters to promote the district. More on this story can be found at deltacountyindependent.com

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper was in Glenwood Springs earlier this week to address concerns from Colorado River water users over federal funding freezes. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports.

