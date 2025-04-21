KVNF Regional Newscast: April 21, 2025

FEATURE: Turmoil at the Montrose County Board of County Commissioners came to a head last week - starting off with the resignations of the county's top three staff members. Chairman Scott Mijares canceled public comment during the Tuesday special session to appoint the interim replacements of the recently departed County Manager, County Attorney, and Assistant County Manager.

KVNF’s Brody Wilson spoke with two local business leaders following the regular board meeting on Wednesday. Both delivered pointed public comments during the meeting.

STATE NEWS: Two horses in Colorado have been diagnosed with Equine Infectious Anemia, an incurable disease that impacts equines such as horses, mules, and donkeys. The Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office received reports of two horses with presumptive positive tests. The first case was in Douglas County on April 5th and the second case was confirmed April 9th in Jefferson County. Both animals were euthanized. Officials say the risk to the general equine population in Colorado is considered low at this time.

LOCAL NEWS: The town of Paonia will be tackling several projects in the coming months, According to reporting in the Delta County Independent, Paonia Town Administrator Stefen Wynn said the two top priorities are portions of the water capital improvement plan and the Fifth and Grand realignment project. Phase 1 of the town’s water capital improvement plan on the 2 million gallon realignment project is currently underway. The town is utilizing an Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance grant for $956,000 for the work. More on this story can be found at deltacountyindependent.com

The Downtown Delta Partnership Historic Preservation Committee has submitted an application for a Downtown Historic District. The committee visited Delta business owners with educational materials and identified more than 90 contributing buildings in the proposed Historic District. The Historic Preservation Committee is working closely with History Colorado to gain recognition from the National Register of Historic Places.

North Fork Montessori at Crawford has been named a Colorado School of Distinction. The award recognizes the school's student growth and achievements. The school offers free, public education from preschool through 6th grade by providing a classical curriculum with hands-on learning.

Earth Day 2025 takes place tomorrow. The city of Montrose began its week-long celebration last Friday and will continue through this weekend concluding with an Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony on April 25 and a two-day cleanup April 25 and 26.

REGIONAL NEWS: Warmer winters and prolonged drought have turned Colorado forests into a budworm and beetle buffet, according to a new Colorado State University report. Colorado News Connection's Eric Galatas reports.