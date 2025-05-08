KVNF Regional Newscast: May 8, 2025

TOP STORY: The City of Delta held its third annual Cinco de Mayo celebration last Friday night. The event drew hundreds to downtown to enjoy a night of dancing, singing and eating. KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Casey Dukeman live during the celebration of Mexican culture.

FEATURE STORY: KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the details on an exciting outdoor school in Montrose called Outer Range.

REGIONAL NEWS: Economic and environmental challenges could complicate the Trump administration’s proposal to create housing on public lands. As the Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel reports, a new analysis supports the idea, but says it is unlikely by itself to solve the affordable housing crisis.