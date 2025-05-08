© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 8, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published May 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Lisa Young (right) interviews Casey Dukeman, City of Delta, during this year's Cinco de Mayo celebration
Kimela Schlup
/
KVNF
Lisa Young (right) interviews Casey Dukeman, City of Delta, during this year's Cinco de Mayo celebration

Cindo de Mayo celebration 'kicks off 'full summer season

TOP STORY: The City of Delta held its third annual Cinco de Mayo celebration last Friday night. The event drew hundreds to downtown to enjoy a night of dancing, singing and eating. KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Casey Dukeman live during the celebration of Mexican culture.

FEATURE STORY: KVNF’s Brody Wilson has the details on an exciting outdoor school in Montrose called Outer Range.

REGIONAL NEWS: Economic and environmental challenges could complicate the Trump administration’s proposal to create housing on public lands. As the Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel reports, a new analysis supports the idea, but says it is unlikely by itself to solve the affordable housing crisis.

KVNF Regional Newscast Cinco de MayoCity of DeltaOuter Range
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
