KVNF Regional Newscast: May 14, 2025

FEATURE: For over 100 years the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been the world's largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations. KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young speaks with Mariah Emond, executive director for the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce, to talk about our local chapter that’s been around since 1910.

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose Mayor Dave Frank recently presented Carlton Mason, executive director of CASA, with the You Make a Difference Award. Mason, who works with the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 7th Judicial District, was honored for his dedication in advocating for the most vulnerable members of our community including children navigating the complexities of the foster care system. You can find more on this story at montrosepress.com

Delta County Commissioners will host its annual Adobe Cleanup Day this Saturday morning at 8 o’clock. Participants will meet at the Trap Club Road & Fairview Road in Eckert. This community event is an opportunity for all residents to show pride in their public lands while helping to preserve the natural beauty of the Adobe landscape. Participants should bring sun protection, a hat, jeans, closed-toe shoes, and a willingness to get a little dirty! Trash bags, gloves, water, snacks, and disposal services will be provided. For more information contact Delta County.

KVNF's Brody Wilson reports on the ongoing work taking place at Camp Bird Road in Ouray County and he shares how the Colorado Department of Wildlife is delaying wolf maps during this special time of the year.

