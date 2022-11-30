Local Motion: "Take the Stage - A Solstice Variety Show" performs in Paonia on Saturday December 3rd at 7 pm

Christy Eller and Merrily Talbot join Taya Jae on Local motion to discuss their upcoming Solstice Variety Show on December 3rd at 7 pm at the Paradise Theater in Paonia.

Take the Sage: A Solstice Variety Show is a collaboration between The Paradise Theatre, Christy Eller, Paonia Players, and Seems Legit Productions. The show will feature Ruby Joyful, The Madrigal Singers, Paonia Improv, Single Single Double, Merrily Talbot, Cosmic Gale Force, DJ Art Beller and many more.

Tickets and information can be found on the Paradise website.