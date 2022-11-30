© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: "Take the Stage - A Solstice Variety Show" performs in Paonia on Saturday December 3rd at 7 pm

Published November 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST
638034322069923110SolsticeVarietyShow.jpg

Christy Eller and Merrily Talbot join Taya Jae on Local motion to discuss their upcoming Solstice Variety Show on December 3rd at 7 pm at the Paradise Theater in Paonia.

Take the Sage: A Solstice Variety Show is a collaboration between The Paradise Theatre, Christy Eller, Paonia Players, and Seems Legit Productions. The show will feature Ruby Joyful, The Madrigal Singers, Paonia Improv, Single Single Double, Merrily Talbot, Cosmic Gale Force, DJ Art Beller and many more.

Tickets and information can be found on the Paradise website.

Local Motion
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
