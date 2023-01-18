Local Motion: Mountainfilm on Tour

Join seven directors, filmmakers and subjects as they talk about the documentary films featured in this years Mountainfilm on Tour.

Featuring interviews with Maxime Moulin with his film Flow (with Sam Favret), Alex Cullen and Manny Almonte with Wood Hood, Whit Hasset with I Am Salmon, Daniel Lombroso with American Scar, Jason Whalen and Loon with Loon, Darcy Hennessey Turenne with The Ocean Solution, and Josh Izenberg and Brett Marty with Eco-Hack!

Mountainfilm in Paonia will include all seven of these films plus Stories of You and I, Finding Hetchy Hetch, and Powder Snow Hokkaido,

Mountainfilm on tour, featuring 10 short documentary films, will show in Paonia on Friday January 20th at the Paradise Theater. Doors open at 6pm, show begins at 7. Tickets and information can be found on the Paradise Theater's website or The Western Slope Conservation Center's website.