Local Motion: Meet a Male Midwife

Saint Mary's Hospital /

Last year, there were more than 13,000 midwives in the United States, according to the American Midwifery Certification Board. The profession is female dominated. The board’s most recent demographic report finds that less than one percent of midwives in the U.S. are male. That figure holds true in Colorado. State data, from February of this year shows, there are currently four men certified as nurse-midwives here. This week on Local Motion, we’ll meet one of those midwives: Adrian Medina. He was born in the Philippines and grew up on Guam. He was trained on Guam as a midwife by the island’s only male midwife at the time. Last year, Medina moved to Colorado with his family to work at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where he’s the only male nurse-midwife on staff.