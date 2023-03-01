© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local.jpg
Local Motion

Local Motion: Meet a Male Midwife

By Laura Palmisano
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST
2022_05_02 Adrian Medina, CNM crop-05989 (1).jpg
St. Mary's Hospital
/
Adrian Medina is St. Mary's only male nurse midwife in Grand Junction.
SMGJ_Exterior_HERO SHOT SCL HEALTH LOGO sp032519 (1) (1).jpg
Saint Mary's Hospital
/

Last year, there were more than 13,000 midwives in the United States, according to the American Midwifery Certification Board. The profession is female dominated. The board’s most recent demographic report finds that less than one percent of midwives in the U.S. are male. That figure holds true in Colorado. State data, from February of this year shows, there are currently four men certified as nurse-midwives here. This week on Local Motion, we’ll meet one of those midwives: Adrian Medina. He was born in the Philippines and grew up on Guam. He was trained on Guam as a midwife by the island’s only male midwife at the time. Last year, Medina moved to Colorado with his family to work at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where he’s the only male nurse-midwife on staff.

Tags
Local Motion St. Mary's HospitalSt. Mary's Medical CenterCertified Nurse MidwifeMidwifeMale MidwifeAdrian Medina
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano