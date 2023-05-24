Local Motion: Two local non-profits offer creative solutions to Food Insecurity in Colorado.

According to statistics from Feeding America, in the state of Colorado, 533,650 people are facing hunger - and of them 129,900 are children This means that 1 in 11 people and 1 in 10 children face hunger in our state each day. Meanwhile ReFED, the national nonprofit working to cut food loss and waste, estimates that 30-40% of the food we produce as a nation goes uneaten each year.

Taya Jae talks with Co-Director Rita Hennigan and Gleaning and Food Systems Coordinator Abby Anderson from UpRoot Colorado about their partnerships with Local Farms to glean surplus food and distribute it across the state.

Taya Jae / Abby Anderson and Rita Mary Hennigan of UpRoot Colorado, at the KVNF Studios

The Shepard's Hand of Montrose served over 104,000 people last year. Cassie Knust talks The Shepard's Hand president Gary Martinez about why the organization started feeding people and the impact their organization has had on the hungry and houseless.

Cassie Knust / Gary Martinez, President of The Shepard's Hand