© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
Local Motion

Local Motion: Strong, Smart, Women having fun, 100 miles at a time

By Taya Jae
Published August 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT

The Western States Trail Ride, popularly known as the Tevis Cup, is a 24-hour, 100 mile ride, beginning in Soda Springs and ending in Auburn, California. It is the oldest, modern-day endurance ride in the United States.

Juleen Feazell is the president of the Women's Surface Creek Saddle Club. On July 29th, 2023 Juleen, accompanied by her horse Khaleesi, completed the 100 miles of the Tevis Cup, with 29 minutes to spare. Tune in the hear more.

1 of 7  — 97081639-RedStarTevis2023-857343.jpeg
2 of 7  — IMG-3978.jpg
3 of 7  — IMG-0844.jpg
4 of 7  — IMG-0823.jpg
5 of 7  — IMG-0868.jpg
6 of 7  — Khaleesi Finish-4798-6.jpeg
7 of 7  — IMG-8196.jpeg

The Women's Surface Creek Saddle Club will hold their annual Trail Trials on September 16th, on the Grand Mesa. To find out more about the Trail Trials, The Saddle Club, or to read Khaleesi's story, you can visit the saddle club website.

IMG_0821.MOV

Local Motion
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae