Local Motion: Strong, Smart, Women having fun, 100 miles at a time

The Western States Trail Ride, popularly known as the Tevis Cup, is a 24-hour, 100 mile ride, beginning in Soda Springs and ending in Auburn, California. It is the oldest, modern-day endurance ride in the United States.

Juleen Feazell is the president of the Women's Surface Creek Saddle Club. On July 29th, 2023 Juleen, accompanied by her horse Khaleesi, completed the 100 miles of the Tevis Cup, with 29 minutes to spare. Tune in the hear more.

1 of 7 — 97081639-RedStarTevis2023-857343.jpeg 2 of 7 — IMG-3978.jpg 3 of 7 — IMG-0844.jpg 4 of 7 — IMG-0823.jpg 5 of 7 — IMG-0868.jpg 6 of 7 — Khaleesi Finish-4798-6.jpeg 7 of 7 — IMG-8196.jpeg

The Women's Surface Creek Saddle Club will hold their annual Trail Trials on September 16th, on the Grand Mesa. To find out more about the Trail Trials, The Saddle Club, or to read Khaleesi's story, you can visit the saddle club website.