Local Motion: Regional Roundup on book bans and censorship

On this Local Motion, Rocky Mountain Radio's Managing Editor, Maeve Conran looks at how book banning and censorship are on the rise in our region. This regional roundup report features a two-way with Caroline Llanes of Aspen Public Radio on a proposed new social studies curriculum in Garfield R-E-2 school district.

Later, you’ll hear a conversation with Jamie LaRue, Exec. Director of Garfield County Libraries, on his new book: On Censorship: A Public Librarian Examines Cancel Culture in the U.S. Maeve also shares a feature on a book binding school in Telluride.