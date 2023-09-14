© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup on book bans and censorship

By Cassie Knust,
Maeve Conran
Published September 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM MDT
Curiouser Books displays used books in Montrose shop.
Cassie Knust
/
KVNF
Curiouser Books displays used books in Montrose shop.

On this Local Motion, Rocky Mountain Radio's Managing Editor, Maeve Conran looks at how book banning and censorship are on the rise in our region. This regional roundup report features a two-way with Caroline Llanes of Aspen Public Radio on a proposed new social studies curriculum in Garfield R-E-2 school district.

Later, you’ll hear a conversation with Jamie LaRue, Exec. Director of Garfield County Libraries, on his new book: On Censorship: A Public Librarian Examines Cancel Culture in the U.S. Maeve also shares a feature on a book binding school in Telluride.

Local Motion
Cassie Knust
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She's excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she's not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.
Maeve Conran
