Local Motion: River Restoration

On this week’s Local Motion we take a look at several restoration projects on the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Rivers that took place during the Summer and Fall of 2023.

Our first project takes us to Montrose County where Friends of the Uncompahgre River worked on two riparian projects near Montrose. Melanie Rees, Board President of Friends of the River Uncompahgre, tells us about the Montrose centric organization and their important work.

Our second river project takes us to Delta County where a joint effort between Delta County, Western Slope Conservation Center and Colorado West Land Trust resulted in a new boat ramp on G 50 Road as well as restoration work along the Gunnison River.

Jake Hartter, owner of Terra Firma Land Stewardship and the former Watershed Program Director for Western Slope Conservation Center and Libby Collins, Project Manager for Colorado West Land Trust talk about the project near Delta.

