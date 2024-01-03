© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion: River Restoration

By Lisa Young
Published January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST
Caging small Cottonwoods
Caging small Cottonwoods
Aaron Smigielski / KVNF
Taking care of young Cottonwood tree
Taking care of young Cottonwood tree
Colorado West Land Trust / KVNF
Delta Middle School students help plant trees at G50 boat ramp
Delta Middle School students help plant trees at G50 boat ramp
Colorado West Land Trust / KVNF
A young Cottonwood rests near the Gunnison River
A young Cottonwood rests near the Gunnison River
Jake Hartter / KVNF
Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes (far right) goes over a map of the G50 boat ramp project
Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes (far right) goes over a map of the G50 boat ramp project
Colorado West Land Trust / KVNF

On this week’s Local Motion we take a look at several restoration projects on the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Rivers that took place during the Summer and Fall of 2023.

Our first project takes us to Montrose County where Friends of the Uncompahgre River worked on two riparian projects near Montrose. Melanie Rees, Board President of Friends of the River Uncompahgre, tells us about the Montrose centric organization and their important work.

Our second river project takes us to Delta County where a joint effort between Delta County, Western Slope Conservation Center and Colorado West Land Trust resulted in a new boat ramp on G 50 Road as well as restoration work along the Gunnison River.

Jake Hartter, owner of Terra Firma Land Stewardship and the former Watershed Program Director for Western Slope Conservation Center and Libby Collins, Project Manager for Colorado West Land Trust talk about the project near Delta.

Local Motion
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
