© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

LOCAL MOTION: KVNF Farm Friday Road Trip

By Lisa Young
Published February 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST
Peach processing prior to dehydration
1 of 5  — Peach processing before dehydration.JPG
Peach processing prior to dehydration
CSU / KVNF
Work crews place Zeedyk structures in a stream to restore a wetland meadow in Gunnison County.
2 of 5  — FF_2012 Wolf Creek Media Luna From Claudia 10_2012.JPG
Work crews place Zeedyk structures in a stream to restore a wetland meadow in Gunnison County.
Renee Rondeau/CSU
LeValley Ranch
3 of 5  — LeValley02.JPG
LeValley Ranch
LeValley Ranch / KVNF
Audrey Gehlhausen and Chris DellaBianca, owners of Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose, Colorado
4 of 5  — aaron-ingrao-billygoat-hops-farm-montrose-colorado-1859.jpg
Audrey Gehlhausen and Chris DellaBianca, owners of Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose, Colorado
Aaron Ingrao Photography / KVNF
Paonia Soil
5 of 5  — PAONIA_SOIL_LisaYoung.jpg
Paonia Soil
Lisa Young / KVNF

As the days get longer, there's a desire to take a little road trip. KVNF's Lisa Young got the itch to get moving down the road through a few recent KVNF Farm Friday episodes. So, come along and enjoy this somewhat quirky road trip with Lisa!

KVNF Farm Friday episodes include:
1. A pilot study to market dehydrated fruit on the Western Slope shows promise
2. Restoring Colorado wetlands one rock at a time
3.Ranchers and the environment benefit from 'high-tech' fencing
4. Billy Goat Hop Farm
5. Farm to School program
6. Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum

Music for this Local Motion was provided by Mud County
The title of Mud County's single is Tillin, Drillin and Chillin.

Thanks for listening and supporting KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio

Local Motion
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young