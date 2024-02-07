LOCAL MOTION: KVNF Farm Friday Road Trip

As the days get longer, there's a desire to take a little road trip. KVNF's Lisa Young got the itch to get moving down the road through a few recent KVNF Farm Friday episodes. So, come along and enjoy this somewhat quirky road trip with Lisa!

KVNF Farm Friday episodes include:

1. A pilot study to market dehydrated fruit on the Western Slope shows promise

2. Restoring Colorado wetlands one rock at a time

3.Ranchers and the environment benefit from 'high-tech' fencing

4. Billy Goat Hop Farm

5. Farm to School program

6. Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum

Music for this Local Motion was provided by Mud County

The title of Mud County's single is Tillin, Drillin and Chillin.

Thanks for listening and supporting KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio

