On this week’s Local Motion, we join Maeve Conran, the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition’s managing editor, for our regional news roundup. We’ll hear a feature on a weekly community dinner for seasonal workers in Snowmass, Colorado. An audio postcard on a creek that never freezes in winter and the ducks that enjoy it. And an interview with the director of the new documentary In the Dirt about mountain biking on the Navajo Nation.