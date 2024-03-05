© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

Local Motion: Rocky Mountain Regional Roundup

By Lisa Young
Published March 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST

On this week's Local Motion we feature episode 40 of the Rocky Mountain Regional Roundup with RMCR Editor Maeve Conran. This show features:

A feature on a recent film screening on an exhibit about Buffalo Soldiers. (KSJD/KSUT)

An interview about the history of Black soldiers in Utah. (KRCL)

A feature on forest service workers getting trained on horseback. (Aspen Public Radio)

A two way with John Ingold of the Colorado Sun on an investigation into medical debt and UCHealth's practice of suing patients. (Rocky Mountain Community Radio)

Local Motion
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young