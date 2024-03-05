Local Motion: Rocky Mountain Regional Roundup

On this week's Local Motion we feature episode 40 of the Rocky Mountain Regional Roundup with RMCR Editor Maeve Conran. This show features:

A feature on a recent film screening on an exhibit about Buffalo Soldiers. (KSJD/KSUT)

An interview about the history of Black soldiers in Utah. (KRCL)

A feature on forest service workers getting trained on horseback. (Aspen Public Radio)

A two way with John Ingold of the Colorado Sun on an investigation into medical debt and UCHealth's practice of suing patients. (Rocky Mountain Community Radio)

