Local Motion: Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley

On today's Local Motion we learn about Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley, a 501(c)(3) public charity, whose mission is to eliminate the unwanted condition of homelessness in the Grand Valley.

Our special guest today is Amber Henning, Director of Development & Brand Advancement for the program which operates two shelters and a resource center in the heart of Grand Junction.

According to reporting from the Colorado Sun, nearly 90% of people who are homeless in Denver were already living in Colorado. The findings from the annual State of Homelessness Report is based on data collected by agencies in 7 metro counties and shows most people who are unhoused lost shelter when a relationship ended or they lost a job.

While the comparison between the metro area and Grand Junction may not be a fair one, the study does shed light on many misconceptions about homelessness. For example, the report found that “ homelessness is caused by systemic failures and not personal shortcomings.”

There are several homeless shelters and resources in our community:

Abraham Connection in Delta - providing shelter from October 23 – Mid April each year. Men, women and families are welcome at the shelter.

The Shepherd's Hand in Montrose - providing breakfast and lunch as well as food boxes, outdoor gear and clothing

Haven House in Olathe for transitional housing