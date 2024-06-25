© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

Local Motion: Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley

By Lisa Young
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
Homeward Bound Resource Center in Grand Junction
Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley
/
KVNF
Homeward Bound Resource Center in Grand Junction

On today's Local Motion we learn about Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley, a 501(c)(3) public charity, whose mission is to eliminate the unwanted condition of homelessness in the Grand Valley.

Our special guest today is Amber Henning, Director of Development & Brand Advancement for the program which operates two shelters and a resource center in the heart of Grand Junction.

According to reporting from the Colorado Sun, nearly 90% of people who are homeless in Denver were already living in Colorado. The findings from the annual State of Homelessness Report is based on data collected by agencies in 7 metro counties and shows most people who are unhoused lost shelter when a relationship ended or they lost a job.

While the comparison between the metro area and Grand Junction may not be a fair one, the study does shed light on many misconceptions about homelessness. For example, the report found that “ homelessness is caused by systemic failures and not personal shortcomings.”

There are several homeless shelters and resources in our community:

Abraham Connection in Delta - providing shelter from October 23 – Mid April each year. Men, women and families are welcome at the shelter.

The Shepherd's Hand in Montrose - providing breakfast and lunch as well as food boxes, outdoor gear and clothing

Haven House in Olathe for transitional housing

Local Motion
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young