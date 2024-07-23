Restore the Balance - Delta County Branch

The United States of America is in the midst of an alarming increase in political rhetoric and violence that is dominating our national, state and local news on a daily basis. Many have noted a marked increase in political extremism during the 2016 Presidential race and the subsequent attack on our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021.

More recently the assassination attempt on former President Trump just days before the Republican National Convention has shown how political extremism can have deadly consequences.

On this edition of Local Motion, Host Lisa Young leads a very candid conversation with two Delta County women Judy Briscoe and Dorothy Pew. The three talk about our current political landscape and the Delta County Branch of Restore the Balance.

Restore the Balance is a non-profit organization made up of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who are working together for the purpose of building an alternative to political extremism.