Local Motion

Restore the Balance - Delta County Branch

By Lisa Young
Published July 23, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
Timeline for Restore the Balance
Restore the Balance

The United States of America is in the midst of an alarming increase in political rhetoric and violence that is dominating our national, state and local news on a daily basis. Many have noted a marked increase in political extremism during the 2016 Presidential race and the subsequent attack on our nation’s capital on January 6, 2021.

More recently the assassination attempt on former President Trump just days before the Republican National Convention has shown how political extremism can have deadly consequences.

On this edition of Local Motion, Host Lisa Young leads a very candid conversation with two Delta County women Judy Briscoe and Dorothy Pew. The three talk about our current political landscape and the Delta County Branch of Restore the Balance.

Restore the Balance is a non-profit organization made up of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who are working together for the purpose of building an alternative to political extremism.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
