Local Motion: 2024 Salute to Agriculture

KVNF' - 2024 SALUTE TO AGRICULTURE

As this year comes to a close, KVNF takes a look back at a few KVNF Farm Friday segments in our 2024 Salute to Agriculture.

We start our Salute to Agriculture with a series produced by KVNF Senior Staff Reporter Lisa Young on mental health issues among our state’s farmers, ranchers and agricultural community. We begin with a program sponsored by Rocky Mountain Farmers Union.

Next up is a conversation on the F.E.W.E.R program lead by Colorado State University Engagement and Extension aimed at reducing suicide deaths among farmers and ranchers. If someone you know is thinking of suicide or self-harm please call 988 for help.

The final segment on our mental health series highlights a conversation with Chad Reznicek, the Behavioral Health State Specialist for the Colorado AgrAbility Project under Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension.

In March of 2024 KVNF Farm Friday, highlighted a conversation with Pete Kolbenschlag, Executive Director of Colorado Farm And Food Alliance about the North Fork delegation that traveled to the nation’s capital to discuss issues impacting the Western Slope.

In April 2024, KVNF Farm Friday spoke with Katie Alexander, CSU Extension, on how the US 50 middle bridge closure impacted our local ag producers.

We round out our 2024 Salute to Agriculture with a summer time visit to the Palisade Farmers Market.

Special thanks to all our KVNF Farm Friday guests who made 2024 a banner year for reporting on agriculture. Thanks for listening to our 2024 Salute to Agriculture. You can find all of these stories and more at kvnf.org…under KVNF Stories

