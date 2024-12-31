Local Motion: KVNF Stories 2024 - Part 2

2024 KVNF Stories

On this edition, we take a look back at some of our original KVNF stories that aired during our KVNF Regional Newscasts in 2024. While this isn’t a ‘best of’ series, it does represent a wide range of stories from July to December of this year.

Last week we aired Part 1 of this series showcasing stories from January to June of 2024, to find that program go to kvnf.org and look for Local Motion under the news tab.

We start today’s program with a story that ran in July about Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors owners Meagan Hess and her mother Shirley Koch. Following their sentencing in January 2023, the two appealed to a higher court and that ruling had a chilling effect on victims. I spoke with State Legislator Matt Soper who was instrumental in changing a number of state laws attempting to rein in the funeral home industry in Colorado.

There’s never any lack of drama with Paonia’s town council and events in August over one ‘unruly’ board member came to a head with the ouster of the newly elected member. KVNF’s freelance reporter Marty Durlin filed this report.

From the tensions felt in the Paonia town chambers we get a needed break with this fun story produced by KVNF’s Taya Jae, arts and entertainment reporter. Taya took to the highway with some hip drivers in September

Remote Lake City in southwestern Colorado is a popular destination for outdoor activities such as hiking and fly fishing. But now, a new sport is taking off in town: powerlifting. The tiny community held its first powerlifting competition, freelance reporter Laura Palmisano shared this story in October.

An important milestone took place in November with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for a health clinic in Cedaredge.

The Town of Paonia has been concerned for years about the proliferation of short term rentals within town limits. In December, the Paonia Board of Trustees passed legislation to license these units. Freelance reporter Marty Durlin shares the importance of the legislation.

And finally, we close out this program with a bit of my interview with KVNF Station Manager Ashley Krest about the Press Forward Grant award for our beloved 45 year old media outlet and what it means for our community. This story aired in mid-October.

Special thanks to KVNF reporter Taya Jae and freelance reporters Laura Palmisano, and Marty Durlin for their talented reporting.

