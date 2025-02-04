© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

LOCAL MOTION: Mental Health and Land Management in Agriculure + Sled Dogs!

By Brody Wilson
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:58 PM MST
Emory Petruzzelli comforts a dog who didn't get to run the first 8-dog race.
Emory Petruzzelli comforts a dog who didn't get to run the first 8-dog race.
2 of 7  — WCSHFFF+Logo1.png
Photos from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge
Photos from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge
Photos from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge
Photos from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge
Ashley Robinson with her two German Shorthair Pointers, Buck (left) and Nova (right)
Ashley Robinson with her two German Shorthair Pointers, Buck (left) and Nova (right)
Brody Wilson

Part 1 - We discuss mental health, respect for the land, and land management with attendees and presenters at the Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum.

Links for Part 1 of this episode:

Part 2 - We move up to the top of the Grand Mesa where the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled dog race was occurring on January 25th and 26th.

Links for Part 2 of this episode:

Local Motion
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
