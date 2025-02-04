LOCAL MOTION: Mental Health and Land Management in Agriculure + Sled Dogs!
Emory Petruzzelli comforts a dog who didn't get to run the first 8-dog race.
Brody Wilson
Photos from the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge
Ashley Robinson with her two German Shorthair Pointers, Buck (left) and Nova (right)
Part 1 - We discuss mental health, respect for the land, and land management with attendees and presenters at the Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum.
Links for Part 1 of this episode:
- The Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum
- Jeanne Carver's Shaniko Wool Company
- Wayne Knight's Wholistic Management International
- If you or someone you know is in the Agriculture community and is struggling with their mental health or addiction check out https://www.campforhealth.org/about
Part 2 - We move up to the top of the Grand Mesa where the Grand Mesa Summit Challenge Sled dog race was occurring on January 25th and 26th.
Links for Part 2 of this episode: