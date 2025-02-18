LOCAL MOTION: Legal Psychedelics in Colorado (Part 1 of 2)

In 2022 Colorado voters approved Proposition 122 legalizing the use and possession of 5 different psychedelics. Just this January it became legal for facilitators to provide psilocybin to paying clients. There is so much to cover that this week on Local Motion we have a two part series and we are going all the way down the rabbit hole as we explore the burgeoning world of legal psychedelics in Colorado.

In this first (of two) episodes we explore the Natural Medicine Health Act of Colorado and the state of the science studing the effects of these substances. In Part 2, we explore the why, the how, and how these substances are effecting peoples lives today.

Relevant links from this episode:

