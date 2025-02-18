© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

LOCAL MOTION: Legal Psychedelics in Colorado (Part 1 of 2)

By Brody Wilson
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
artlist.io

We go down the rabbit hole in this two part series on the burgeoning world of legal psychedelics in Colorado. In Part 1 (of 2) we explore the Natural Medicine Health Act in Colorado and the state of the science around the effects of these substances.

In 2022 Colorado voters approved Proposition 122 legalizing the use and possession of 5 different psychedelics. Just this January it became legal for facilitators to provide psilocybin to paying clients. There is so much to cover that this week on Local Motion we have a two part series and we are going all the way down the rabbit hole as we explore the burgeoning world of legal psychedelics in Colorado.

In this first (of two) episodes we explore the Natural Medicine Health Act of Colorado and the state of the science studing the effects of these substances. In Part 2, we explore the why, the how, and how these substances are effecting peoples lives today.

Relevant links from this episode:

Local Motion
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson