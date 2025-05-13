© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup

Published May 13, 2025 at 8:53 AM MDT
A BLM sign indicates public lands in Howard, CO.
This week on Local Motion we're bringing you a Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran.

In this week's episode: Republicans in Congress want to use public lands for housing development, but a new study suggests that’s not a viable solution to the housing crisis.
We’ll also hear about a water conservation program in western Colorado and a horse rescue group working to save animals from auction and protect them from kill buyers.
Then, we hear about a Navajo community in southeastern Utah that recently got running water... for the first time.

  • A two way with an economist who co-authored a study looking at the feasibility of building housing on public lands. (RMCR)
  • A feature about the water conservation group Trout Unlimited. (KVNF)
  • A two way with the owner of a horse rescue ranch in Western Colorado. (KFFR)
  • A reporter two way about a Navajo community in southeastern Utah that recently got running water for the first time. (KZMU)
Local Motion