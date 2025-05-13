Local Motion: Regional Roundup

This week on Local Motion we're bringing you a Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Maeve Conran.

In this week's episode: Republicans in Congress want to use public lands for housing development, but a new study suggests that’s not a viable solution to the housing crisis.

We’ll also hear about a water conservation program in western Colorado and a horse rescue group working to save animals from auction and protect them from kill buyers.

Then, we hear about a Navajo community in southeastern Utah that recently got running water... for the first time.

