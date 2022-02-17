Talkin' Music: Dr. Paul Kwami and the Fisk Jubilee Singers

On this weeks Talkin' Music we feature a special segment from KGNU's program Black Talk. Black Talk is a monthly show in partnership with NAACP Boulder County and beyond. Black Talk centers black voices, black thought and black vision. In todays show host Michele Simpson sits down with Dr. Paul Kwami, the Music director of the Fisk Jubilee singers — an a cappella group "whose repertoire includes spirituals; the inimitable music that captures the soul and beating-heart of the Black experience both here in what became known as the United States, and throughout the Black Diaspora." Tune in to hear Michele speak with Dr. Kwami about the meaning of negro spirituals, the history of the Fisk Jubilee Singers and the importance and power of music.