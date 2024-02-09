Talkin' Music: Legendary Bill Miller to perform at the Blue Sage Friday February 9th at 7 pm

Bill Miller joins Taya Jae to talk about honoring earth & sacred ground, music as medicine, and reconciliation.

1 of 2 — Bill2.jpg Bill Miller on Talkin' Music at the KVNF Studios. 2 of 2 — Bill1.jpg Bill Miller on Talkin' Music at the KVNF Studios.

Bill will perform at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts on Friday February 9th at 7 pm.

He will also offer a Native American Flute Workshop on Friday at 2pm, at The Blue Sage.

More information about these upcoming events be found here.