Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Legendary Bill Miller to perform at the Blue Sage Friday February 9th at 7 pm

By Taya Jae
Published February 9, 2024 at 10:39 AM MST

Bill Miller joins Taya Jae to talk about honoring earth & sacred ground, music as medicine, and reconciliation.

Bill Miller on Talkin' Music at the KVNF Studios.
Bill Miller on Talkin' Music at the KVNF Studios.
Bill will perform at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts on Friday February 9th at 7 pm.

He will also offer a Native American Flute Workshop on Friday at 2pm, at The Blue Sage.

More information about these upcoming events be found here.

Talkin' Music
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
