Talkin' Music: Legendary Bill Miller to perform at the Blue Sage Friday February 9th at 7 pm
Bill Miller joins Taya Jae to talk about honoring earth & sacred ground, music as medicine, and reconciliation.
1 of 2 — Bill2.jpg
Bill Miller on Talkin' Music at the KVNF Studios.
Bill will perform at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts on Friday February 9th at 7 pm.
He will also offer a Native American Flute Workshop on Friday at 2pm, at The Blue Sage.
