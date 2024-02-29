Talkin' Music: Embodying Rhythm & Mama Lingua

Taya Jae is joined by members of Embodying Rhythm and Mama Lingua on today's Talkin Music. Chloe Watkins, Sami Akert, Chelsie Taylor, Arlyn Alderdice, Jeannette Carey, Daniel Be, David Alderdice and Tony Peters set the record for the most people performing in KVNF's Bamboo Room. Tune in for a fun, funny and lively interview with these talented musicians.

Embodying Rhythm along with Mama Lingua and Singing Bone Medicine Show, will perform at the Paradise Theater on Saturday March 22nd at 7 pm. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Songs featured:

"November" written by Chelsie Taylor, performed by Mama Lingua

"Rain Song" written by Chloe Watkins, performed by Mama Lingua & The Embodying Rhythm Collective

"Hope Hope Hope" Balkan Folk Tune, performed by The Embodying Rhythm Collective