MUSIC
Talkin' Music

Talkin Music: AJ Fullerton celebrates release of new album, "Closer"

By Taya Jae
Published April 11, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT

Tennessee-based, Colorado-raised musician AJ Fullerton joins Taya Jae to talk about his musical influences, the evolution of his sound and the release of his third record, Closer, out April 19th.

AJ will celebrate the release of his new album with a Western Slope tour. Dates, locations, tickets and information can be found below.

Paradise Theater, Wednesday April 17th, at 7 pm
Mesa Theater, Thursday APril 18th at 8 pm 
Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, ALBUM RELEASE PARTY!! Friday April 19th at 7:30 PM

Talkin' Music
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
