Talkin Music: AJ Fullerton celebrates release of new album, "Closer"

Tennessee-based, Colorado-raised musician AJ Fullerton joins Taya Jae to talk about his musical influences, the evolution of his sound and the release of his third record, Closer, out April 19th.

AJ will celebrate the release of his new album with a Western Slope tour. Dates, locations, tickets and information can be found below.

Paradise Theater, Wednesday April 17th, at 7 pm

Mesa Theater, Thursday APril 18th at 8 pm

Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, ALBUM RELEASE PARTY!! Friday April 19th at 7:30 PM

