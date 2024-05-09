Talkin' Music: Ruby Joyful celebrates their debut album, The Pie Chart of Love
Joice Moore and Dan Rubinoff of Ruby Joyful join Taya Jae to talk about their new album and their upcoming Colorado shows.
Ruby Joyful will perform the following shows:
May 10th, Steve's Guitars in Carbondale
May 11th, The Alibi in Telluride
May 14th The Paradise Theater in Paonia
May 15th, ETown Hall in Boulder
May 16th Swallow Hill Music in Denver
More information can be found here.
Songs featured:
Long to Love
How My Lil’ Punk Girl Fell in Love with John Prine
Some People