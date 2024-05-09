Talkin' Music: Ruby Joyful celebrates their debut album, The Pie Chart of Love

Joice Moore and Dan Rubinoff of Ruby Joyful join Taya Jae to talk about their new album and their upcoming Colorado shows.

Ruby Joyful will perform the following shows :

May 10th, Steve's Guitars in Carbondale

May 11th, The Alibi in Telluride

May 14th The Paradise Theater in Paonia

May 15th, ETown Hall in Boulder

May 16th Swallow Hill Music in Denver

More information can be found here.