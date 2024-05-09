© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Talkin' Music: Ruby Joyful celebrates their debut album, The Pie Chart of Love

By Taya Jae
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT

Joice Moore and Dan Rubinoff of Ruby Joyful join Taya Jae to talk about their new album and their upcoming Colorado shows.

Ruby Joyful will perform the following shows:
May 10th, Steve's Guitars in Carbondale
May 11th, The Alibi in Telluride
May 14th The Paradise Theater in Paonia
May 15th, ETown Hall in Boulder
May 16th Swallow Hill Music in Denver

More information can be found here.

Songs featured:
Long to Love
How My Lil’ Punk Girl Fell in Love with John Prine
Some People

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
