MUSIC
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Molly Venter & Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

By Taya Jae
Published May 17, 2024 at 1:47 PM MDT

Taya Jae is joined by poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and musician Molly Venter to discuss their upcoming collaboration, Moonshine Family Traveling Medicine Show.

Moonshine Family Traveling Medicine Show featuring Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer with Steve Law and special guest Craig Childs will be Saturday May 18th at 8:30 pm. Tickets and information can be found here.

In addition, Rosemerry is teaching a poetry playshop at Paonia books at 2 pm on Saturday, prior to the show. Find out more information or sign up here.

Talkin' Music
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
