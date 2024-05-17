Talkin' Music: Molly Venter & Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

Taya Jae is joined by poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and musician Molly Venter to discuss their upcoming collaboration, Moonshine Family Traveling Medicine Show.

Moonshine Family Traveling Medicine Show featuring Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer with Steve Law and special guest Craig Childs will be Saturday May 18th at 8:30 pm. Tickets and information can be found here.

In addition, Rosemerry is teaching a poetry playshop at Paonia books at 2 pm on Saturday, prior to the show. Find out more information or sign up here.