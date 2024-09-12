© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MUSIC
Talkin Music:

Talkin Music: Amy Helm and Martha Scanlan to perform at Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch Sept 27th & 28th

By Taya Jae
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT

Amy Helm and Maratha Scanlan join Taya Jae to talk about their 20 year friendship, their creative collaborations and their upcoming show in Cortez.

Amy Helm and Martha Scanlan with Jon Neufeld will perform two nights of music at Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch on September 27th and 28th. Martha and Jon will perform on Friday night and will then open for and join Amy Helm on Saturday night.

Tickets and information can be found here.

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
