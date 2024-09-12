Talkin Music: Amy Helm and Martha Scanlan to perform at Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch Sept 27th & 28th

Amy Helm and Maratha Scanlan join Taya Jae to talk about their 20 year friendship, their creative collaborations and their upcoming show in Cortez.

Amy Helm and Martha Scanlan with Jon Neufeld will perform two nights of music at Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch on September 27th and 28th. Martha and Jon will perform on Friday night and will then open for and join Amy Helm on Saturday night.

Tickets and information can be found here.