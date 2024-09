Nat Lefkoff turns sadness into beauty on his new record, There You Are.

Nat will perform at the Kissflower in Paonia, located at 759 Shady Ln on Tuesday 9/24 at 7 pm and The Pondy in Cedaredge, located at 220 W Main on Wednesday 9/25 at 6 pm.

More information about Nat can be found here.

Songs featured:

Worship

The Hill

Met You Now

Rot