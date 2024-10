"Music is the deepest language we have" says Enrique Chi of the Kansas based band Making Movies. Enrique joins Taya Jae to talk about forging a path as a bi-lingual band in the predominantly white Folk & Roots World, redefining 'Amerikana' as the music of the Americas, and his early musical education through his fathers Rock 'n' Roll vinyl collection.

Songs featured:

"Calor"

"XOPA"

"Everybody Wants to Rule the World"

"Porcelina" feat. Tennis