Talkin' Music: SNACKTIME live in-studio

Back in July we were joined live in-studio by seven members of the Philadelphia based band SNACKTIME. It’s the most people we’ve ever had play live in the Bamboo room here at KVNF and we had so much fun. I’ve been saving this interview for the perfect moment and I figured what better way to start the new year.

Song featured:

I DON'T GIVE A DAMN

SPACELUV

TOGETHER

We also had videographers Bodhi Gilroy and Theo Zimmer film the session. I encourage you to go check that out on KVNF’s YouTube channel.

I want to say a huge thank you to the band for making time to hang with us, to Adam Smith for Engineering this episode, TO KVNF’s Music Director Andrea Castillo for inspiring this interview, to Bodhi Gilroy and Theo Zimmer for filming it and to you our listeners, Happy New Year!

