The Pen and The Sword: Walt Whitman at war

This week we continue our celebration of National Poetry Month, listening to a program called With Good Reason on Walt Whitman at war plus a conversation about Edgar Allan Poe. The Pen and The Sword spotlights authors, journalists, poets, and other writers each Friday night at 6 on KVNF.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
This week Kate Redmond honors National Poetry Month, first celebrated in 1996. We hear poems from Marie Luna and she talks about falling in love with poetry despite growing up on a ranch with no books here on the Western Slope. Then, Tracy Ihnot from Delta County Libraries talks about her own writing process and shared poems. The Pen and The Sword is a showcase for authors, journalists, poets, and other writers.