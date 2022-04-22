© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Walt Whitman at war

Published April 22, 2022 at 6:27 PM MDT
walt_whitman_by_matthewbrady.jpeg
Matthew Brady
/
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution
Walt Whitman photographed circa 1867 by Matthew Brady

This week we continue our celebration of National Poetry Month, listening to a program called With Good Reason on Walt Whitman at war plus a conversation about Edgar Allan Poe. The Pen and The Sword spotlights authors, journalists, poets, and other writers each Friday night at 6 on KVNF.

Tags

The Pen and The Sword Walt WhitmanEdgar Allan PoeWith Good Reason
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content
  • PoetryMonth.jpeg
    NEWS
    The Pen and The Sword: Poetry Month
    Gavin Dahl
    This week Kate Redmond honors National Poetry Month, first celebrated in 1996. We hear poems from Marie Luna and she talks about falling in love with poetry despite growing up on a ranch with no books here on the Western Slope. Then, Tracy Ihnot from Delta County Libraries talks about her own writing process and shared poems. The Pen and The Sword is a showcase for authors, journalists, poets, and other writers.