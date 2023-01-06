The Pen and The Sword: Ben Bentele

Poet Ben Bentele joins Taya Jae on The Pen and The Sword to discuss his recent Poem, Driggs?, published by Writing the Land in their most recent edition, Currents. Ben talks about the integrity of Persian translation and shares poems from his self-published books, A Tender Rook and In Rough Ashlar: Four Modern Persian Poets Worked Into English.

Ben's books are available for check-out at the Delta County Libraries or through interlibrary loan for listeners out side the North Fork Valley.

