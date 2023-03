Professional Storyteller and Teaching Artist, Katie Knutson joins Taya Jae on the Pen and The Sword to share the art of storytelling and talk about its ability to serve as a social and cultural bridge, during divisive times.

Katie is the founder of Rippling Stories, as well as a graduate of the Chautauqua Training Institute.

Trigger Warning: In this interview we do discuss rape and sexual assault, in addition to several other, lighter topics.