NEWS
The Pen and The Sword

Author Ana Menéndez explores themes of exile and community in her new novel, The Apartment

By Taya Jae
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM MDT

Ana Menéndez's new novel, The Apartment, follows the story of an apartment building, and its inhabitants, in Miami Beach, over the course of seventy years. Through the stories of its residents this novel touches on conversations of displacement, exile, home, longing, time and community.

Ana joins Taya Jae on the Pen and the Sword to share about the 12 years it took to write this novel, the seminal image that began this process and her love of poetry.

The Pen and The Sword
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
