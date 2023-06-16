Author Ana Menéndez explores themes of exile and community in her new novel, The Apartment

Ana Menéndez's new novel, The Apartment, follows the story of an apartment building, and its inhabitants, in Miami Beach, over the course of seventy years. Through the stories of its residents this novel touches on conversations of displacement, exile, home, longing, time and community.

Ana joins Taya Jae on the Pen and the Sword to share about the 12 years it took to write this novel, the seminal image that began this process and her love of poetry.