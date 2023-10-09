Harvest of Voices 2023

There's a book by author John Koenig called the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a collection of new words to describe the complex experience of being human.

One of my favorite words in this dictionary is Sonder, defined as, the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.

Here is a selection of stories from our listening community, originally told at this years Harvest of Voices in Paonia. This collection of stories is striking because it offers such a variety of experiences and perspectives while exemplifying the power of storytelling to unite us and remind us of our collective humanity.

Tara Miller shares her Poem, The Finish Carpenters Sculpture

The Finish Carpenters Sculpture Tara Miller Listen • 1:24

Ildi Ingraham reads her piece, The Summer I will Always Remember

The Summer I will Always Remember Ildi Ingraham Listen • 6:41

Philip Salembier recites, Paonia Rap

Paonia Rap Philip Salembier Listen • 5:58

Ben Bentele shares, Missouri

Missouri Ben Bentele Listen • 0:26

Liz Evans with Homeless: A Psalm of Green Pastures

Homeless: A Psalm of Green Pastures Elizabeth Evans Liz Evans Listen • 6:25

Alyssa Grace reads her poems Un(Becoming) and Tear Stained Silk

Un(Becoming) & Tear Stained Silk Alyssa Grace Listen • 4:11

Boyd Bolan shares the The Names of Paonia