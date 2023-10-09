© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
The Pen and The Sword

Harvest of Voices 2023

By Taya Jae
Published October 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM MDT

There's a book by author John Koenig called the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a collection of new words to describe the complex experience of being human.

One of my favorite words in this dictionary is Sonder, defined as, the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.

Here is a selection of stories from our listening community, originally told at this years Harvest of Voices in Paonia. This collection of stories is striking because it offers such a variety of experiences and perspectives while exemplifying the power of storytelling to unite us and remind us of our collective humanity.

Tara Miller shares her Poem, The Finish Carpenters Sculpture

The Finish Carpenters Sculpture
Tara Miller

Ildi Ingraham reads her piece, The Summer I will Always Remember

The Summer I will Always Remember
Ildi Ingraham

Philip Salembier recites, Paonia Rap

Paonia Rap
Philip Salembier

Ben Bentele shares, Missouri

Missouri
Ben Bentele

Liz Evans with Homeless: A Psalm of Green Pastures

Homeless: A Psalm of Green Pastures Elizabeth Evans
Liz Evans

Alyssa Grace reads her poems Un(Becoming) and Tear Stained Silk

Un(Becoming) & Tear Stained Silk
Alyssa Grace

Boyd Bolan shares the The Names of Paonia

The Names of Paonia
Boyd Bolan

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
