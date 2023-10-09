Harvest of Voices 2023
There's a book by author John Koenig called the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, a collection of new words to describe the complex experience of being human.
One of my favorite words in this dictionary is Sonder, defined as, the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own.
Here is a selection of stories from our listening community, originally told at this years Harvest of Voices in Paonia. This collection of stories is striking because it offers such a variety of experiences and perspectives while exemplifying the power of storytelling to unite us and remind us of our collective humanity.
Tara Miller shares her Poem, The Finish Carpenters Sculpture
Ildi Ingraham reads her piece, The Summer I will Always Remember
Philip Salembier recites, Paonia Rap
Ben Bentele shares, Missouri
Liz Evans with Homeless: A Psalm of Green Pastures
Alyssa Grace reads her poems Un(Becoming) and Tear Stained Silk
Boyd Bolan shares the The Names of Paonia