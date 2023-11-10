© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Betsy Gaines Quammen on True West: Myth and Mending on the far side of America

By Taya Jae
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST

Betsy Gaines Quammen set out to understand how the stories and myths we tell about the American West have shaped our identity as a region. The result is her new book, True West: Myth and Mending on the Far Side of America. With humor, spunk and fearlessness Betsy examines how myths informed everything from the Pandemic, the events of January 6th and, even, the impact of the popular TV show, Yellowstone. Weaving a fascinating tale of a region oft misunderstood, she makes an argument for reconciling our past so we can move forward together.

To find out more about Betsy Gaines Quammen and her work, you can visit her website.

The Pen and The Sword
Stay Connected
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae