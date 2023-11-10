The Pen and The Sword: Betsy Gaines Quammen on True West: Myth and Mending on the far side of America

Betsy Gaines Quammen set out to understand how the stories and myths we tell about the American West have shaped our identity as a region. The result is her new book, True West: Myth and Mending on the Far Side of America. With humor, spunk and fearlessness Betsy examines how myths informed everything from the Pandemic, the events of January 6th and, even, the impact of the popular TV show, Yellowstone. Weaving a fascinating tale of a region oft misunderstood, she makes an argument for reconciling our past so we can move forward together.

