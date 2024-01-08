The Pen and the Sword: Erika Howsare

The Age of Deer is a meditation on our complex historical relationship with deer. From the myth of Eden to the ethics of hunting, Erika draws on her background as a poet to lyrically navigate the complex and often contradictory relationships we have with them and asks, how, and in what ways, can we learn from these creatures, as we navigate the future of our planet.

Erika Howsare joins Taya Jae just two days after the release of The Age of Deer, to talk about wildness, nuance and the myth of Eden.

The Age of Deer is out now, from Catapult Press.