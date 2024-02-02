© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
The Pen and The Sword

The Pen and The Sword: Deep Inside the Blues, with Margo Cooper

By Taya Jae
Published February 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST

For 30 years, photographer Margo Cooper has been documenting the lives of blues musicians, their families, homes, neighborhoods, festivals and gigs.

KVNF's Taya Jae and Cynthia Hines sat down with Margo to discuss her new book, Deep Inside the Blues, a collection of oral histories and 160 intimate photographs.

Otha Turner, Gravel Springs, MIssissippi, 2001
Otha Turner, Gravel Springs, MIssissippi, 2001
Otha Turner, Gravel Springs, MIssissippi, 2001
Otha Turner, Gravel Springs, MIssissippi, 2001
Found out more about Margo's work, here.

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
