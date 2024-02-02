The Pen and The Sword: Deep Inside the Blues, with Margo Cooper
For 30 years, photographer Margo Cooper has been documenting the lives of blues musicians, their families, homes, neighborhoods, festivals and gigs.
KVNF's Taya Jae and Cynthia Hines sat down with Margo to discuss her new book, Deep Inside the Blues, a collection of oral histories and 160 intimate photographs.
1 of 2 — FRONT COVER, Otha Turner, Gravel Springs, Mississippi, 2001.jpeg
Otha Turner, Gravel Springs, MIssissippi, 2001
Margo Cooper
2 of 2 — 5.1 Shine Turner & Sam Carr Duotone.jpeg
Margo Cooper
Found out more about Margo's work, here.