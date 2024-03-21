© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
ROADTRIPPIN' - an evening of live storytelling at KVNF

By Taya Jae
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:22 PM MDT

On Friday, March 15th KVNF and Paonia books hosted an evening of live storytelling in the KVNF community room. Tune in to hear 8 local storytellers share tales of the road.

The Storytellers:
Lisa Jae
Liane Mattson
Ben Bentele
Lindi Mereness
Jim Pisarowicz
Les Hall
Jamie Gilroy
Morgan Macinnis

Thanks to Emily Sinclair of Paonia Books for collaborating on this event and to Jay from Clear Fork Cider. Thanks to Adam Smith for running sound, to the audience listening in the community room and at home, and to our storytellers — thank you for your courage and vulnerability.

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
